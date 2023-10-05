Ludhiana: Front protests Delhi Police raids on scribes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

The Citizens Action Front-Ludhiana today held a protest at the Aarti Chowk against the recent police raids on several places connected with a news portal — NewsClick — in Delhi, adding to the chorus of voices condemning the move.

Arun Mitra, a member of the front, stressed, “Let it be remembered that the flow of free and objective information is what keeps democracy alive. Many of them (the journalists) have been questioned for their reportage of the farmers’ agitation and the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Shaheen Bagh.” He described the move as a conspiracy to muzzle the voices of the masses.

Mitra added, “After failing to address issues like unemployment and the rise of prices, the BJP-led Central Government is bent on trying to stifle the voices of the masses.” He went on, “The move is a reflection of the BJP’s fear of losing the next election.”

“That is why they (BJP leaders) are openly protecting those who spread communal venom through hate speeches… even in the Parliament,” Mitra added in a comment that can be read in the backdrop of a recent exchange in the august House that saw BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurl a volley of objectionable, anti-minority insults at BSP’s Danish Ali.

During the protest, various speakers emphasised the need to “save the idea of a secular, democratic and socialist India” by fighting back against the move.

