Ludhiana gain first innings lead, secure 3 points against Ropar

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

The fourth and last league match in group B between Ludhiana and Ropar in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament, held at Ropar Government College remained unresolved on Thursday.

However, on the basis of the first innings lead of 109 runs, Ludhiana secured three points and Ropar got one point.

On Wednesday, in reply to Ropar’s first innings score of 158 runs, Ludhiana were 45 for three at draw of stumps. Today, Ludhiana declared their innings at 267 for 8 after 64.1 overs. The highlight of their innings was a century by Sargunveer Singh, who contributed 111 runs. Another useful contribution of 62 runs was made by Karandeep Singh Sidhu.

For Ropar, Aryan Chandan grabbed five wickets after conceding 74 runs in 19 overs, whereas Ishan Sood, Yamuna Singh and Gursimar Singh claimed one wicket each.

Trailing by 109 runs, Ropar, were 47 for one in 25 overs in the second essay.

Since there was no result in sight in the remaining period, the two captains decided to call it a day.