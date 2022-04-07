Ludhiana: Gangster among 7 booked for kidnapping man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday booked a gangster, Sukhjit Singh Sukha Badewalia, and six others for allegedly kidnapping an insurance agent from Sarabha Nagar over old enmity.

Apart from gangster Sukha, other booked on the charges of kidnapping and extortion were Vikramjit Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Rohit Malhotra, Pardeep Bihari, all residents of Badewal, Mani of Dugri and Sunny.

Insurance agent Chandan, resident of the Badewal road, in a complaint to the police said on Monday night he was going home and when he reached near a SBI ATM at Badewal, the accused came in a Brezza and Scorpio cars and forcibly made him sit in the Brezza car.

“Gangster Sukha demanded Rs 50,000 extortion money from me, else threatened to kill me. When I refused to give money, Sukha and others thrashed me in the car. They kept me in the car for one hour. It was only when the car slowed down near Badewal, I jumped out of it and reached the Sarabha Nagar police station,” alleged the complainant.

Sources said Chandan is also facing a case of drug smuggling and he had also remained in jail with gangster Sukha.

Sub-Inspector Amritpal Sharma said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.