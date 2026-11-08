Ludhiana gasps for breath as air quality index hits 222

Air quality in Ludhiana has remained in the ‘poor’ category for most of the days since the beginning of this month, raising concerns among health experts and residents alike.

With the festive season coinciding with ongoing incidents of stubble burning in the state, doctors fear that smoke from crackers could further aggravate pollution levels and trigger respiratory problems among vulnerable groups.

According to the air quality index (AQI) data, Ludhiana recorded an AQI of 216 on November 1, 214 on November 2, 212 on November 3, 150 on November 4, 218 on November 5, 204 on November 6 and 222 on November 7.

Except for November 4, when the air quality was categorised as “moderate”, the city remained in the “poor” category throughout the week.

Advertisement

Environmental experts attribute the deteriorating air quality largely to farm fires in neighbouring districts, with weather conditions trapping pollutants closer to the ground. The situation is expected to worsen with additional emissions from firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations.

For many residents suffering from respiratory ailments, the impact is already being felt. Sixteen-year-old Paramveer, who has respiratory issues, said he had been relying on his inhaler more frequently over the past few days.

“Pollution has made it difficult for me to breathe comfortably, especially during evening hours. I have been using my inhaler regularly these days,” he said.

Advertisement

Health officials have advised people to minimise outdoor activities during periods of heavy pollution and take precautions to protect themselves from exposure.

Senior Medical Officer Akhil Sareen said children, senior citizens and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiac conditions were particularly vulnerable to polluted air.

Advertisement

“Children, elderly persons and those suffering from lung or heart diseases should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during morning and evening hours when pollution levels are high. People should wear masks while stepping out, stay hydrated and seek medical advice if they experience breathing difficulties, persistent coughing or irritation in the eyes and throat,” he said.

Doctors have also expressed concern over the impact of air pollution caused by excessive bursting of crackers. People suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory ailments have been advised to avoid smoke-filled areas and keep prescribed medications readily available.

“Air pollution levels tend to rise sharply during Diwali. Patients with respiratory diseases should remain vigilant and seek medical help if they experience breathlessness or discomfort,” said Dr Harpreet Singh, pulmonologist.