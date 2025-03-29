After Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain formed a special investigation team (SIT) on the complaint of national badminton player and coach Anand Tiwari to probe into the allegations of misuse of Shastri Badminton Hall, collection of funds and other irregularities by Ludhiana Badminton Association's general secretary, Anupam Kumaria, the latter has not been appearing before the team.

Kumaria has skipped three consecutive summons issued to him by the SIT. Now, the fourth summon has also been issued to him, and if he fails to appear, the team is likely to initiate legal proceedings against him.

Tiwari, in his complaint, alleged that Ludhiana’s prestigious Shastri Badminton Hall, a government-owned multi-crore property facility, was being illegally controlled and misused by unauthorised Ludhiana Badminton Association. Kumaria has also been running the Ludhiana Badminton Academy registered at his residence without the government’s approval and he was operating his personal academy at Shashtri Hall. The entry fees, donations and sponsorship money had been collected in cash, siphoning lakhs from innocent players and their families. Despite claims of having offered free coaching, bank records suggest that parents have paid lakhs in names of donations.

The Tribune has accessed a detailed questionnaire comprising over 20 questions reportedly prepared by the SIT for Kumaria to ferret out the truth behind the allegations.

MC Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh Khaira, who is leading the SIT, told The Tribune here on Saturday that Kumaria skipped three summons of SIT and fourth summon was also issued to Kumaria.

Tiwari also said he had appeared before the SIT thrice but Kumaria did not appear.

He said apart from the probe being conducted by SIT, he had also lodged a police complaint before the Police Commissioner, who had sent it further for thorough investigation. “Today, I appeared before the police team and submitted my statement. Kumaria also appeared, where he told the officials that he was presenting his side before the SIT but in reality, Kumaria has been skipping repeated summons of SIT,” said Tiwari.