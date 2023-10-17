Ludhiana gets 11.4 mm rainfall

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

The city today received 11.4 mm rainfall after which the maximum temperature plummeted by 4.7°C. The maximum temperature recorded today was 24.6°C while minimum was 18.4°C. The morning relative humidity recorded was 94 per cent while it was 60 per cent in the evening.

“The weather is expected to remain cloudy with the possibility of thundershowers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas in the next 24 hours. Farmers are advised to carry out their farm operations after following the weather forecast conditions,” said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU.

Kingra said today’s rain had also led to crop lodging as rain was accompanied by strong winds at some places. Monday’s rain will delay harvesting by two-three days,” she said.