Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 28

Ludhiana today received 18.6 mm rainfall. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 32°C while minimum was 24.6°C.

Morning relative humidity recorded was 85 per cent while evening relative humidity was 55 per cent.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the weather was expected to remain clear and dry.

The short and sudden spell of rainfall in the morning made the weather pleasant. Thundershowers were so strong that it also led to uprooting of trees and electricity wires at some places.

According to experts, monsoon is now staying for longer duration in the state but at the same time rainfall being received is decreasing and unevenly distributed.

“Earlier due to floods, many growers in the state have replanted paddy. Rainfall is conducive for paddy but too much rain which leads to flooding of water in the fields causes damage. We are praying that all goes well and there should be no more heavy rain,” said Balkar Singh, a farmer from Sanhewal.

Meanwhile, farmers can plant evergreen plants such as citrus, guava, mango, litchi, sapota, jamun, bael and amla. Large weeds such as congress grass and cannabis growing in and around orchards should be removed, advised PAU experts.