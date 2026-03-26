Ludhiana girl secures Rs 1-crore deal on Shark Tank

Vanshika Mittal, a 20-year-old girl from the city, has bagged an investment of Rs 1 crore in Shark Tank, a popular business show.

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Mittal wouldn’t have imagined crocheting, a hobby her grandmother used to do, would take her so far in life. Now, she has an annual turnover of over Rs 7 crore by selling crochet products.

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The products include different kinds of flowers, like roses, sunflower, baskets and packaging boxes, among others.

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Vanshika says she was in the Shark tank episode that aired on March 17. “It was a proud moment for me and my family. Now, I have to meet their (shark’s) expectations,” she said.

She started her venture two years ago and has so far provided employment to around 300 women. She claims the women are paid per piece for the products they prepare.

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The 20-year-old has a website for taking and fulfilling orders.

After being admitted to Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Vanshika left studies after a year and a half. She is now pursuing a BBA course through distance learning at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

Vanshika’s father, Nitin Mittal, is a chartered accountant and her mother, Pooja Mittal, helps her with the business. For Vanshika, her grandmother, Uma Mittal, was the one who pushed her towards crocheting.