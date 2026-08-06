Ludhiana girl to represent India at Asian Netball Championship

City netball player Manmeet Kaur is set to play for India women at the 14th Asian Netball Championship, scheduled to be held in Hong Kong from August 8 to 13.

Advertisement

Manmeet secured her berth in the 12-member national squad after impressing selectors during the national coaching camp at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, from July 2 to August 3. As many as 22 players from across the country attended the month-long camp before the team was announced.

Advertisement

Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in physical education at Govind National College, Narangwal, Manmeet completed her schooling from Baba Isher Singh Nanaksar Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana. She took up netball in 2021 and has since emerged as one of state’s most promising players through consistent performances at the national and university levels.

Advertisement

Manmeet represented Panjab University, Chandigarh, at the All India Inter-University Netball Championship for three consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2024, helping the university win silver medals each time. She recently represented Punjab in the Fast5 Netball Championship at Puducherry, where the team clinched the gold medal.

Over the years, Manmeet has won nearly 30 medals at national and state championships, underlining her consistency and commitment to the sport.

Advertisement

Manmeet credits her success to encouragement of her late father, Ravinder Singh, who inspired her to dream big and pursue excellence. She believes his guidance and sacrifices continue to motivate her.

The netball player said representing India is the biggest achievement of her career and a fulfillment of her father’s cherished dream.

Expressing gratitude to her coaches, teammates and family members, Manmeet said, “Every medal I have won has been a step towards this dream. Wearing the India jersey is the greatest honour of my life, and I dedicate this achievement to my late father, whose belief in me continues to be my greatest strength.”