DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana girl to represent India at Asian Netball Championship

Ludhiana girl to represent India at Asian Netball Championship

Championship in Hong Kong from August 8 to 13

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:29 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manmeet Kaur
Advertisement

City netball player Manmeet Kaur is set to play for India women at the 14th Asian Netball Championship, scheduled to be held in Hong Kong from August 8 to 13.

Advertisement

Manmeet secured her berth in the 12-member national squad after impressing selectors during the national coaching camp at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, from July 2 to August 3. As many as 22 players from across the country attended the month-long camp before the team was announced.

Advertisement

Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in physical education at Govind National College, Narangwal, Manmeet completed her schooling from Baba Isher Singh Nanaksar Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana. She took up netball in 2021 and has since emerged as one of state’s most promising players through consistent performances at the national and university levels.

Advertisement

Manmeet represented Panjab University, Chandigarh, at the All India Inter-University Netball Championship for three consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2024, helping the university win silver medals each time. She recently represented Punjab in the Fast5 Netball Championship at Puducherry, where the team clinched the gold medal.

Over the years, Manmeet has won nearly 30 medals at national and state championships, underlining her consistency and commitment to the sport.

Advertisement

Manmeet credits her success to encouragement of her late father, Ravinder Singh, who inspired her to dream big and pursue excellence. She believes his guidance and sacrifices continue to motivate her.

The netball player said representing India is the biggest achievement of her career and a fulfillment of her father’s cherished dream.

Expressing gratitude to her coaches, teammates and family members, Manmeet said, “Every medal I have won has been a step towards this dream. Wearing the India jersey is the greatest honour of my life, and I dedicate this achievement to my late father, whose belief in me continues to be my greatest strength.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts