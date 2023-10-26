Ludhiana girls, Amritsar boys win baseball title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 25

The Ludhiana girls and Amritsar boys emerged winners in the 18th Senior Punjab Baseball Championship, held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School at Gill village near here today.

A total of 24 teams — 12 in each catgory — took part in the tournament.

In the girls’ final, Ludhiana managed to scrape past Jalandhar 6-4. For the winning side, Nishu and Ramandeep Kaur chipped in with two runs each while Sandeep Pal Kaur and Raj Rani accounted for one run each to help their team wrap up the title. In the match to decide the third position, Gurdaspur prevailed 3-2 over Ropar, with Sonia, Rajveer and Damini scoring one run each for the winning side.

In the boys’ section, Amritsar got the better of Ludhiana 4-1 in the final to lift the winners trophy. Gagan, Sandeep, Harsh and Shivam scored one run each to steer the visitors to the title.

In the match for the Hard-line Cup, Patiala overpowered Moga 2-1. Gurjant and Manav contributed one run each to fashion Patiala’s victory.

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, president, Punjab Baseball Association, distributed the prizes. Harbir Singh Gill, Yashdeep Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Sukhjeevan Singh Gill, Baldev Singh and Sachin were among those present at the prize distribution ceremony.