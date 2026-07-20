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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana girls clinch state swimming title

Ludhiana girls clinch state swimming title

Ludhiana boys’ team finishes second at sub-junior tourney in Ferozepur

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:26 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana swimming team with officials in Ferozepur.
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Ludhiana girls’ team (11-12 years) clinched the title with an impressive all-round performance at the 37th Sub-Junior Punjab State Swimming Championship, held at Ferozepur on July 17 and 18. The boys’ team ended second.

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Ludhiana girls dominated Group III, amassing 43 points to lift the championship trophy. Faridkot finished runners-up with 23 points. The district boys performed creditably, finishing runners-up with 37 points. Host Ferozepur won the title with 48 points.

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Jalandhar was adjudged the overall champion of the championship with an aggregate of 103 points with consistent performances across categories.

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For Ludhiana, Peharreet Kaur Deol secured the third position in the 200m individual medlay in girls’ Group-II. Divyansh came out victorious in the same event in the boys’ Group-III. Parsim Kaur Kainth won in the Group-III.

Ludhiana quartet of Divyansh, Mansehajpreet Singh, Taresh Gupta and Tanish Gupta finished runners-up in the 4x50m freestyle relay in the boys’ Group-III. In the girls’ section, relay team comprising Navya Thakur, Mishika Mehra, Jinat Handa and Parsim Kaur Kainth secured top honours in the same discipline.

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In the boys’ Group-III, Bhavishya Yug clinched bronze medals in 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly stroke and 50m breaststroke, Divyansh secured the gold medal in Group-III in 100m freestyle. In the girls’ Group-III, Parsim Kaur Kainth walked away with the gold medal in 100m freestyle event. Palkin Jatin finished as second runner-up to claim the bronze medal in 50m butterfly stroke in the girls’ Group-II.

Earlier, Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya inaugurated the championship. Office-bearers of the Punjab Swimming Association distributed the prizes.

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