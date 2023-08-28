 Ludhiana girls lift baseball trophy : The Tribune India

Ludhiana, August 27

Ludhiana defeated Sangrur in the girls’ section in the final of the 11th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School ground at Gill village today. Twelve teams competed in the girls’ section.

Aarti and Sukhpreet Kaur, who scored three runs each, were the main architects of the win as Ludhiana won the match by 9-0.

Earlier, in the semifinal, Ludhiana blanked Malerkotla and won the match by 8-0 while Sangrur defeated Patiala by 7-0. In the match to decide the second runner-up, Malerkotla beat Patiala by 10-5 to secure the third position.

