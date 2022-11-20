Ludhiana girls romp home as champions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 19

Hosts Ludhiana overpowered Sangrur to lift the title in the girls’ section on third and final day of the 10th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship which concluded at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village, near here today.

In the final, Ludhiana survived some anxious moments before romping home victorious 3-1. The architects of this win were Sandeep Pal Kaur, Baby and Manpreet Kaur who accounted for one run each.

In the match to decide third position, played between losing semi finalists, Malerkotla prevailed over Patiala 2-0 and finished at the victory podium. Manjit Kaur and Jasmeet chipped in with one run each to help their side wrap up the issue.

Amarjeet Kaur, principal of Nightingale Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, and Dr Smriti Bhargav, principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village, distributed prizes among position holders.

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and Harbir Singh Gill, president and general secretary, respectively, Punjab Baseball Association along with other office-bearers and coaches were present at the prize distribution function.