Ludhiana: Girls shine at basketball tourney

Ludhiana: Girl students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, secured the second position in the 67th Punjab Zonal Basketball Tournament held here at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road. The school’s teams finished as first runners-up in both girls’ U14 and U17 categories. Principal Anuja Kaushal congratulated the students and their coach Dev Mehra on the achievement.

Ryan shuttlers excel

Students of Ryan International School brought laurels to their school in the Interschool Zonal Badminton Tournament. In the U19 boys’ category, Ryan students beat Doraha Public School in the finals to lift the trophy. The school’s team finished in the third spot in the U14 boys’ category. Principal Manasi Thapar congratulated the young badminton players.

Blossom Convent School

An installation ceremony was held for the Interact Club, which fosters leadership qualities, a sense of service and friendship among young minds, at Blossom Convent School. The outgoing president of the club talked about his experience in the position. The newly-elected president Gurmanjot Singh Dhaliwal pledged to fulfil all the duties and responsibilities of the club. The newly elected team also vowed to take up new projects for serving the society. Rotary Club members, Atamjit Singh, secretary, Rotary Club, Ludhiana (North) and Gurjit Singh attended the event. /OC