Ludhiana girls storm into baseball final; Tanveer strikes gold in cycling

Ludhiana’s young sportspersons on Monday made their presence felt at the state-level competitions of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, with the district’s baseball teams storming into the finals in two age categories and cyclist Tanveer Kaur clinching gold in the girls’ U-21 200-metre sprint on the Day 3 of the events.

At the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Cycling Velodrome, Tanveer Kaur emerged victorious, while Yadvi of Patiala finished second and Prabhjot Kaur secured third place.

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Ludhiana also secured a podium finish in the girls’ U-17 sprint, with Shan Kaur Grewal claiming third place behind Palakpreet Kaur of Amritsar and Guntas Sandhu of Patiala. In the boys’ U-17 event, Pawan Kumar of Ludhiana finished third, while Sehajpal Singh of Gurdaspur and Shashibir Singh of Patiala took the top two positions. In the boys’ U-21 sprint, Birpartap Singh of Gurdaspur won the event, followed by Sahibpartap Singh and Arshdeep Singh of Amritsar. Tanveer Singh of Amritsar topped the 21–30 age group, with Amandeep Kamboj of Fazilka finishing second and Harsimrat Singh of Ludhiana third.

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The baseball competitions at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village, witnessed impressive performances by Ludhiana’s girls’ teams. In the U-14 category, Ludhiana finished second, with Muktsar taking the top position and Sangrur securing third place.

Ludhiana’s U-17 girls produced a string of strong performances to secure a place in the final. After defeating Patiala 1-0 in a closely contested match, the team turned on the style in the semi-final, registering a 15-0 victory over Bathinda. Ferozepur joined Ludhiana in the final after defeating Sangrur 10-0 in the other semi-final.

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The Ludhiana girls’ U-21 team was equally impressive. After edging past Jalandhar 3-2 in a league-stage encounter, the team stormed into the final with a commanding 15-0 semi-final victory over Muktsar. Moga secured the other final berth by defeating Sangrur 10-0.