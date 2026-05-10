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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana girls team clinch baseball title

Ludhiana girls team clinch baseball title

Teams from 12 districts participated in the tournament

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana players with officials after winning the trophy on Saturday.
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The home crowd cheered on as Ludhiana girls’ team emerged champion in the 13th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship on Saturday.

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The hosts produced a sensational performance at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School ground in Gill village.

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Teams from 12 districts participated in the tournament organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, under the banner of the Punjab Baseball Association.

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Ludhiana’s young stars stamped their authority throughout the tournament en route to a commanding 11-0 victory over Amritsar in the final.

Star performers Rupa, Harshdeep Kaur and Gursimar scored two runs each in the summit clash. Shanu, Rajveer and Megan added a run apiece to complete the hosts’ dream campaign.

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Earlier, Ludhiana stormed into the final after crushing Sangrur 11-1 in the semifinal. Rupa, Harsh and Gursimar led from the front with brilliant all-round performances.

Amritsar also impressed during the tournament, especially with the help of the outstanding trio of Mansi, Jaspreet and Jivika, who consistently delivered match-winning performances to guide their team into the final.

Speaking after the title triumph, Ludhiana captain Rupa said, “We had been preparing for the championship for weeks. Every player gave her best on the field and winning the state title in front of home crowd feels unforgettable.”

After finishing runners-up, Amritsar player Mansi expressed optimism. “Reaching the final was a proud moment for us. We will work harder and come back stronger next year,” she said.

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Commander Hem Pushp Sharma distributed prizes to the winners and praised the young players for their discipline, determination and sporting spirit.

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