Ludhiana girls’ team lift South Asian Karate trophy

In a performance packed with power, precision and pride, Ludhiana’s karatekas won the 15th South Asia Karate championship at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi, held on May 3 and 4, and won the Senior Girls Team Trophy with a stunning haul of 16 medals — 6 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze.

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Competing as part of the Indian team in the championship organised by Japan Karate Organisation India, the girls dominated, displaying exceptional skill and composure across both kumite and kata events, underlining their supremacy on the mat.

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The gold medal winners are Sidhi, Reshma Ahirwar, Sushmita (kumite); Sidhi, Reshma and Neha (kata), silver Neha, Kavita Rani (kumite); Kavita Rani, Sushmita, Barsha Kumari, Reena and Anjali (kata); and bronze Reena, Anjali and Barsha Kumari.

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In addition, Sushmita Kumari and Kavita Rani from Government Girls College, along with Sidhi, Reshma Ahirwal and Neha, students of SDP College for Women, have been selected to participate in an international competition to be held in Tokyo, Japan, on August 8 and 9.

International instructor Kyoshi Charanjit Kashyaap commented that being selected for the upcoming tournament, organised under the aegis of the World Karate Federation, was like turning the impossible into reality, a feat that these karatekas achieved with their hard work and dedication. Punjab is proud of these girls, he said.

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Sidhi (double gold medallist) said wearing India colours and winning gold is indescribable. This is just the beginning, Tokyo is our next target, she said.

An elated Reshma Ahirwar, Sushmita, Neha and Kavita Rani too expressed happiness on their victory in Delhi and selection for the international competition. “This victory belongs to our coach and team. Selection for Tokyo motivates us to push even harder. Balancing studies and sport isn’t easy, but moments like this make every sacrifice worth it and we are ready to take this momentum to the international stage,” they said.

Coach Kashyaap summed it up,” From local mats to the world arena, these girls have proved they’re not just competing, they’re conquering.”