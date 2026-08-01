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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana girls to face Bathinda, boys to take on Patiala in basketball semis

Ludhiana girls to face Bathinda, boys to take on Patiala in basketball semis

Sub-Junior Punjab State U-14 Basketball Championship underway in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:10 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a match in Ludhiana on Friday. Inderjeet Verma
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Traditional powerhouses Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA), Patiala, Bathinda and Mohali booked their berths in the boys’ and girls’ semifinals after wins on Friday, the opening day of the Sub-Junior Punjab State U-14 Basketball Championship.

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The tournament is being played at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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In the semifinals (boys), Mohali will take on Bathinda and Patiala will face the LBA.

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The semifinals in the girls’ category will be played between Mohali and Patiala, and the LBA and Bathinda.

In the boys’ section, the LBA trounced Muktsar 54-16 and Bathinda overpowered Jalandhar 49-39.

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In the girls’ category, Mohali overwhelmed Jalandhar 24-4 and Bathinda overpowered Gurdaspur 22-8.

Earlier, the championship was inaugurated by JP Singh, president, District Basketball Association, Ludhiana, and Vijay Chopra, vice-president.

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