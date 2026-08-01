Ludhiana girls to face Bathinda, boys to take on Patiala in basketball semis

Traditional powerhouses Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA), Patiala, Bathinda and Mohali booked their berths in the boys’ and girls’ semifinals after wins on Friday, the opening day of the Sub-Junior Punjab State U-14 Basketball Championship.

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The tournament is being played at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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In the semifinals (boys), Mohali will take on Bathinda and Patiala will face the LBA.

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The semifinals in the girls’ category will be played between Mohali and Patiala, and the LBA and Bathinda.

In the boys’ section, the LBA trounced Muktsar 54-16 and Bathinda overpowered Jalandhar 49-39.

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In the girls’ category, Mohali overwhelmed Jalandhar 24-4 and Bathinda overpowered Gurdaspur 22-8.

Earlier, the championship was inaugurated by JP Singh, president, District Basketball Association, Ludhiana, and Vijay Chopra, vice-president.