Ludhiana girls win baseball title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 8

Ludhiana team romped to a 9-2 victory against Sangrur to take home the title in the girls’ category of the 10th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship. The tournament concluded at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Gill village today.

The main architects of the hosts’ victory were Diljot Kaur, Sanjana and Shanti, who chipped in with two runs each.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Sangrur beat Malerkotla by 18-6 while Ludhiana defeated Moga by 10-2. Meanwhile, Malerkotla outclassed Moga by 12-2 to secure the third position.

