Ludhiana girls win sub-junior softball tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 14

The host team of Ludhiana proved too good for Ferozepur and won the final match by 15-1 to clinch the title in the girls’ section in the 23rd Sub-Junior Punjab State Softball Championship held on the ground of Government Senior Secondary School at Gill village near here.

A total of 14 teams took part in this two-day championship. In the semi-finals, Ludhiana girls defeated Gurdaspur by 11-1 while Ferozepur won against Moga by 19-5. Later, in a match to decide the second runner-up, Moga beat Gurdaspur with a narrow margin of 7-6.

Pran Nath Passi, honorary general secretary, Punjab Softball Association, gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up.

