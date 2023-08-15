Ludhiana girls win sub-junior softball tourney

Ludhiana, August 14
The host team of Ludhiana proved too good for Ferozepur and won the final match by 15-1 to clinch the title in the girls’ section in the 23rd Sub-Junior Punjab State Softball Championship held on the ground of Government Senior Secondary School at Gill village near here.
A total of 14 teams took part in this two-day championship. In the semi-finals, Ludhiana girls defeated Gurdaspur by 11-1 while Ferozepur won against Moga by 19-5. Later, in a match to decide the second runner-up, Moga beat Gurdaspur with a narrow margin of 7-6.
Pran Nath Passi, honorary general secretary, Punjab Softball Association, gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...