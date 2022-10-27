Ludhiana: Gold worth Rs 20L seized from flyer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Customs Department, Ludhiana, on October 24 intercepted a passenger coming from an Indigo flight (number 6E-56) from Dubai to Chandigarh while he was trying to cross the green channel at the Chandigarh international airport and seized gold worth about Rs 20 lakh. Vrindaba Gohil, Commissioner, Customs Department, Ludhiana, in a press release stated on Wednesday that thorough search of the person’s brown trolley bag, led to the seizure of a silver-coloured coated gold wire weighing 379 gm that was concealed inside a steel strip of the trolley bag. The recovered gold, having a market value of Rs 19.82 lakh, was seized by customs officials as it was being illegally imported into India. Further investigation in the matter was on, she said.