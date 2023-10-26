Ludhiana: Government college for girls

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An interactive extension lecture on the topic “Empowering Women in Indian Politics: Women’s Reservation Bill” was conducted by the Department of Public Administration and Sociology at the Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. Baljit Kaur (head of Public Administration Department) and Nisha Sangwal (head of Sociology Department) welcomed chief guest Dr Dharmendra Singh, assistant professor, Government College, Machhiwara. He spoke to the students about the significance of the women’s reservation bill and made them aware about different aspects of this bill, such as its provision, objective, criticism and suggestions. Nisha Sangwal also shared her views on this topic and encouraged the students to take up leadership roles as she talked about the importance of women in politics unveiling their real potential. College principal Suman Lata exhorted the students to rise in every sphere of life and highlighted the importance of independent decision-making by women.

Under the aegis of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, the Department of Home Science and Fashion Designing of GNKCW organised a candle-making workshop for students of both departments. During the workshop, various candle decoration techniques were demonstrated and students followed the procedure to create beautiful designs. Attractive candles were made by using traditional ‘gotta’, beads, old CDs, paper art, and cardboards. Eighteen students participated in the workshop, which was conducted under the guidance of Shikha Kalra and Dr Shikha Bajaj. College principal Dr Maneeta Kahlon appreciated the efforts and creativity of the students. She encouraged setting up of stalls of candles as a part of ‘Earn while You Learn’ scheme during the Diwali exhibition-cum-sale, which would be organised on November 9-10 on the college campus.

NCC cadets of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, won 44 medals in the ‘Annual Training Camp’ held at 6PB (G) BN NCC (Malout) from October 9 to 18. The school cadets enthusiastically participated in several activities and made a mark in all the events organised at the camp. The students won prizes in events like firing, solo singing, group singing, group dance, skit, drill and anchoring, among others. The school cadets bagged 13 gold, 21 silver and 10 bronze medals for a tally of 44. Kirandeep Kaur, ANO NCC, received a token of appreciation from Mr Ranbir Singh, Commanding Officer and Sena Medal winner. Principal JK Sidhu appreciated and acknowledged the efforts and accomplishments of the cadets under the membership ANO Kirandeep Kaur.

The ninth Inter School Shabad Gayan Competition was organised by Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana. The event was organised in the memory of Prof Gurbir Singh Sarna. Around 20 teams from the city participated and showcased their musical skills at the event. Each team comprised up to eight participants. BCM School (Chandigarh Road) emerged the overall winner. The second prize was secured by Baba Isher Singh Public School (BRS Nagar). DAV Public School (BRS Nagar) and Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School (Model Town Extension) bagged the third prize. In addition, appreciation prizes were given to GMT International Public School, Springdale Public School and Nankana Sahib Public School.