Ludhiana: Government College for Girls

Ludhiana: The annual prize distribution function was held at Government College for Girls. Justice Archana Puri, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court (Chandigarh), was the chief guest and Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Rajneesh was the guest of honour. Principal Suman Lata read the annual college report highlighting the achievements of the staff and students in various activities. The students were presented the roll of honour, merit certificates, college colours, trophies and cash prizes as per their achievements by the guests and principal. Certificates were awarded to council members, mementos, special awards and royal memorial trophies were given to female students.
Guru Nanak Khalsa College (Women)
The Red Ribbon Club of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, organised an awareness session to mark ‘World Tuberculosis Day’. The club coordinators, Dr Nidhi Sharma and Daisy Wadhwa, led the informative session to raise awareness about TB, its causes, methods of prevention, available cures and proactive measures to combat it.
CT University
CT University’s Givers Club, under the aegis of the Department of Student Welfare, organised a visit to SGB Bal Ghar in Talwandi Khurd. The students engaged the children in a series of fun and educational activities crafted to foster creativity and teamwork. The club also extended its support by generously donating essential food items to the home.
Khalsa College for Women
IQAC and Career Counselling Cell of Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, organised a lecture on ‘Career Guidance’. Abhilesh Kumar and his team members were the resource persons. They enlightened the students on the myriad avenues available for them and guided them on how to plan for the future and their career. IQAC coordinator Prof Roopa Kaur Rai welcomed the guests.
