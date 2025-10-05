This morning’s rainfall once again exposed the glaring infrastructural gaps at the grain market located on Gill Road near Arora Palace in Ludhiana. With no adequate shed facility available, farmers were seen hurriedly covering their harvested paddy produce with tarpaulins to protect it from moisture damage.

What added to their woes was the fact that the limited shed area at the market was already occupied — not by grain, but by trucks loaded with cement sacks. The presence of these trucks raised eyebrows among farmers, who questioned why non-agricultural goods were being stored in a space meant to safeguard food grains. “Who allowed these trucks to be stationed here?” asked several farmers.

“The rain caught us off guard early this morning. We rushed to cover our produce with tarpaulins, but it’s not a foolproof solution. The sheds are either too few or misused,” said Gurdev Singh from Mansuran village.

Tek Singh, another farmer present at the market, added, “We’ve been demanding proper shed infrastructure for years. Today’s situation shows how urgent the need is. The process of lifting of produce is under way, but the grains awaiting their turn are left exposed. This is unacceptable.”

A market worker shared, “When it rains suddenly, we scramble to cover the grains. But, it’s impossible to protect everything in time. Water stagnation also damages the produce, and we’ve already seen signs of spoilage.”

Experts warn that moisture exposure can lead to mold, discolouration and fungal growth —factors that severely impact the quality and market value of the crop.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, 4.4 mm of rainfall this morning brought the minimum temperature down to 19 degrees C.

“The harvesting is picking up pace and farmers must focus on proper storage. We are ensuring that the sold produce is lifted but the produce under progressive lifting must be stored properly to ensure the optimal moisture content, said an official from Mandi Board.

The incident has reignited calls for the modernisation of grain markets and better planning to ensure that agricultural infrastructure serves its intended purpose.