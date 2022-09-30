Ludhiana: Gratitude Day celebrated

Ludhiana: Students of kindergarten wing of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, celebrated Gratitude Day to express their gratitude towards the Almighty, their families and nature. A virtual programme was organised for the tiny tots on the occasion. The event began with an invocation to the Almighty through the recitation of ‘Mool Mantra’ and ‘Gayatri Mantra’.
Inter-house competition organised
RS Model Senior Secondary School celebrated Green Consumer Day by organising an inter-house competition. An activity called ‘Best out of waste’ by Swami Dayanand Eco Club was organised to raise awareness among students to use eco-friendly products. Naina bagged the first prize in the competition, whereas Mehak and Mannat clinched the second and third positions respectively.
Students excel in ma music exams
Students of Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, excelled in the exams of MA Music Vocal 2nd Semester, conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Sharanpreet Kaur clinched fifth position in Panjab University by scoring 81 per cent marks. Radhika Malhotra got the eighth position in PU by scoring 78.5 per cent marks, whereas Jaspreet Kaur secured tenth position with 77 per cent marks.
World Tourism Day celebrated
The Hotel Management and Tourism department at CT University celebrated World Tourism Day with great enthusiasm. The event was started by Vice-chairman, CT University, Harpreet Singh, and Vice-chancellor Satish Kumar. Students gave cultural performances and learned about regional gastronomy.
Session held on mindfulness
Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised an interactive session on the topic ‘Mindfulness’ for the students of B Com and BBA. The resource person for the session was Sanchit Jain. He highlighted the significance of mindfulness in today’s world.
Cultural fest at BCM
The second day of the annual cultural fiesta of kindergarten section was organised at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar. The event was presided over by the chief guest, Dr Puneet A Pooni, Prof and Head, Dept of Paediatrics, DMCH, Dr Paramjit Kaur, Director, BCM Arya group of schools, along with the members of the school managing committee.
Shaheed-e-Azam remembered
Sanhewal: A programme was organised at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sanhewal, on the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh. Principal Karanjit Kaur talked about the life history of the martyr and encouraged students to participate in various competitions like painting, speech, quiz and essay writing to be held in the school. Students also presented plays depicting the life of Bhagat Singh.
GTB National College, Dakha
GTB National College, Dakha, organised a programme on the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the college auditorium. The principal of the college, Dr Avtar Singh, inspired students to learn from the life of the martyr. Prof PS Bhogal, head of the department of Political Science, Arya College, Ludhiana, gave an extension lecture. Earlier a cycle rally was also organised.
