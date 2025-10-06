DT
PT
Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala girls log victories in kurash

Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala girls log victories in kurash

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:25 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Girls take part in a kurash match on Sunday. Inderjeet Verma
On the third day in the ongoing 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games being held here at the multipurpose indoor hall on Sunday, in kurash, the girls from Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala and Hohsiarpur stamped their superiority by clinching top honours in different weight categories.

In the below 36kg category, Kiran of Gurdaspur emerged the winner, while Simran of Patiala secured the second position and Tamanna of Faridkot finished at third place.

Karishma of Patiala came out victorious in the below 40kg group and she was followed by Bharti of Fazilka at second place. Pooja of Gurdaspur and Navneet of Amritsar finished at third and fourth place, respectively. In below the 44kg section, top three positions were bagged by Manvi of Ludhiana, Simran Kaur of Sangrur and Sukhmani of Pathankot, respectively.

In the below 48kg group, Isha Barala of Patiala proved too good for her opponents and clinched top spot. Harshita of Amritsar and Tarandeep Kaur of Gurdaspur secured second and third position, respectively.

Similarly, Vanshika, Jaisna Ahuja and Harnoor Kaur, all from Patiala proved their mettle to annex top position in the below 52kg, 63kg and plus 63kg weight categories, whereas in the below 57kg weight section, Ishmeet of Hoshairpur won the first position.

In gatka (boys), Ropar beat Muktsar, Barnala beat Malerkotla, Amritsar beat Gurdaspur and Ludhiana beat Sangrur to qualify for the next round.

In beach volleyball (boys U-14), Hoshairpur defeated Bathinda, Sangrur outplayed Barnala, Ludhiana outperformed Amritsar and Ropar beat Mansa while in the U-17 section, Hoshiarpur outclassed Sangrur and Barnala outstaged Patiala and in the U-19 category, Ludhiana beat Malerkotla.

