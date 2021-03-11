Ludhiana: Gurminder adds 3 medals to kitty

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, May 10

Gurminder Singh Ubhi continued to make headlines as he added three medals, including two gold, to his kitty. He secured gold medals in the 400m and 800m races, besides finishing first runner-up in the 200m race in the National Masters Athletics Meet, organised by the Khelo Masters Games Foundation, at Delhi, recently.

Gurminder (47), a native of Jassowal village in this district, won these medals in the 45 years plus age group, competing against a number of master athletes.

Gurminder runs his own manufacturing unit of agriculture implements at the village. He had a passion for games and took up athletics four years ago. First, he joined a coaching centre at Guru Nanak Stadium here wherein Punjab Sports Department coach Sanjiv Sharma imparted him training.

Competing in his maiden competition, last year, Gurminder won three medals in the 41st Punjab State Masters Athletics Meet, held at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district. He bagged a gold medal in 200m, silver in 800m and a bronze in 400m.

For the past three months, Gurminder is practising under the guidance of senior athletics coach Prem Singh of railways and preparing for the Asian Masters Athletics Championship for which he has been following a strict schedule, training for two hours daily in the morning.

In January this year, Gurminder participated in the National Masters Athletics Meet held at Varanasi and finished among the position holders. He annexed two silver medals (400m and 800m races) in the meet.

His coach Prem Singh exuded confidence that Gurminder would achieve the desired results in ensuing competitions.