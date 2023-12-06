Ludhiana gymnasts excel in state-level championship

Ludhiana, December 5
City gymnasts finished on the podium in the Punjab State Primary Schools Championship held in the Polo Ground Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Patiala, recently.
The girls’ team comprising Hansika Syal (Police DAV School) Palak (Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar), Aruhi and Gurkirat Kaur (trainees of Guru Nanak Stadium Coaching Centre) bagged the first place. Aruhi won individual silver medals in floor exercise and beam disciplines.
Likewise, the boys’ team secured the third position. Kaustav Sood (Kundan Vidya Mandir), Jaideep Singh (Police DAV Public School), Harsh Kamboj (Green Land Senior Secondary School) and Bobby from the coaching centre in Khanna represented Ludhiana.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...