Ludhiana gymnasts excel in state-level championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 5

City gymnasts finished on the podium in the Punjab State Primary Schools Championship held in the Polo Ground Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Patiala, recently.

The girls’ team comprising Hansika Syal (Police DAV School) Palak (Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar), Aruhi and Gurkirat Kaur (trainees of Guru Nanak Stadium Coaching Centre) bagged the first place. Aruhi won individual silver medals in floor exercise and beam disciplines.

Likewise, the boys’ team secured the third position. Kaustav Sood (Kundan Vidya Mandir), Jaideep Singh (Police DAV Public School), Harsh Kamboj (Green Land Senior Secondary School) and Bobby from the coaching centre in Khanna represented Ludhiana.