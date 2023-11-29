Ludhiana: Harmony Week

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Peace Club of BCM College of Education celebrated Communal Harmony Week on the theme ‘Everyone Belongs’ with the aim to promote fraternity among students and instil a sense of communal harmony and national integration among pupil teachers. The week commenced with a formal inauguration function followed by poetry recitation competition. Kajal stood first followed by Preeti and Khushi at the second position and Gursimran and Gunika at the third position. In story narration competition, Jagdeep Kaur stood first followed by Rinky at the second position and Ashwin and Rehnuma at the third position.

PU Athletics Meet

Meera, a BEd student of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, excelled in the Panjab University Chandigarh Athletics Meet and won bronze medal in 400 m women’s race. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur congratulated the winner wishing her good luck for her future endeavours.

NSPS wins Bhangra competition

Once again Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS) proved that they are not lagging behind in co-curricular activities. The bhangra team of the school succeeded in winning first position in Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex (LSSC) folk dance/tribal dance competition. The competition was held at DCM Presidency School. As many as 17 teams from different schools participated in the competition. Congratulating the students and teacher behind them the school principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said, “This is the third consecutive victory of our Bhangra team. I hope they all emerge victorious in every event.”

MANTHAN 2023

Darshan Education Foundation, a pioneering institution committed to transformative education, successfully hosted MANTHAN 2023, a two-day national workshop for its leaders. The event took place on November 24-25, 2023, at the scenic locale of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. The workshop brought together 45 educational leaders, including principals, heads of schools, coordinators, and administration officials from 22 branches of the organisation. The primary focus was to deliberate on the current educational landscape and chart the future path of the organisation and its schools.