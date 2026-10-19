Ludhiana: Harsher penalties alone can’t solve stubble burning menace, need better plan

Use fines as secondary deterrents

The government must focus on viable alternatives and strong incentives, using well-enforced penalties as a secondary deterrent. Strict penalties alone have shown limited impact as burning persists due to structural economic and agronomic pressures facing farmers. The government must scale up subsidies on crop-residue management (CRM) machines and set up custom hiring centres to ensure timely machine access. It must expand short-duration varieties and direct-seeded rice with strong extension support. A robust and guaranteed off-take for ex-situ straw should be ensured through minimum support and long-term contracts. Farmers should get direct payments for verified non-burning and CRM/diversification adoption. Authorities must work to realign procurement and power subsidies so alternatives to paddy become economically competitive. Environmental fines should be slapped strategically with a focus on repeat and large-scale violators. Real-time monitoring of farm fires must be improved using geostationary satellite data. Habitual violators must be excluded from benefits after only viable alternatives are available.

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Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

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Not fair to blame farmers alone

Six decades ago, when the country was facing an acute food shortage and was being blackmailed by world powers, the then Prime Minister requested farmers to help the nation. The farmers responded favourably and brought the nation out of the crisis. At the time, crops yielded stubble and farmers were advised to burn it. It must have produced the same smoke, but with addition of other sources, the problem has got compounded. It is not fair to blame the farmers alone for this. The solution lies in affording effective machinery and guidance on how to deal with straw and stubble, and creating conducive conditions for crop diversification. The cost for all of it would be much lower than the damage being caused to the environment, earth and the subsoil water level.

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Ravinder Mittal

Must adopt a balanced approach

For the people of Ludhiana, stubble burning is a major issue that causes respiratory problems. The answer is not clear-cut. Rather, it requires a difficult decision between rigorous law enforcement and helpful assistance. We are aware that farmers don’t have much time between harvesting paddy and planting wheat. Additionally, marginal landholders are unable to afford heavy machinery like happy seeders or smart seeders. However, it does not imply that they will use inexpensive and illicit burning that harms the environment and jeopardises public health. Hence, farmers should be subject to severe fines. Unchecked subsidies without enforcement result in delayed adoption. However, punitive measures alone encourage discontent and noncompliance. A majority of locals think the government should guarantee access to reasonably priced equipment and provide equitable financial incentives per acre in addition to strict and uniform enforcement against willful infractions.

Gunreet Kaur

Incentives must be primary option

Punishment and incentives are not an either-or choice. The key is shifting from relying solely on bans and fines to adopting incentives as the primary approach, supplemented by penalties. India’s experience has shown that punishment alone fails to stop residue burning and often intensifies conflicts. What works is providing farmers with economically viable and operationally feasible alternatives. Punjab and Haryana are often accused of inadequate enforcement and failing to prosecute violators in a timely manner. They also face allegations of denying satellite-detected fires. This selective enforcement undermines the authority of the law. The root cause of stubble burning is the extremely tight window between the rice harvest and wheat sowing, which creates a rigid demand for quick and low-cost field clearing. If alternatives are not viable, relying on administrative orders to ban burning will fail. Simply increasing penalties is a lazy approach. Without affordable and time-efficient solutions, bans will only push burning to more clandestine approaches.

Farzana Khan

Need to provide better alternatives

Stubble burning is a complex issue. Farmers often question what alternatives do they have to burning. It is the need of the hour to educate farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning on health and the environment. The government must provide viable alternatives for stubble management and give financial incentives per acre to farmers choose not to burn crop residue. Special teams of honest and dedicated officers should verify the cases and ensure the amount reaches the real beneficiaries. After raising awareness and ensuring incentives, a heavy fine per acre should be imposed if a farmer still burns stubble.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Issue explained

Stubble burning is a major cause of air pollution. However, it needs to be taken into account that many farmers do it because they lack affordable and practical alternatives. Instead of relying only on stricter penalties, the government should provide better machinery, subsidies and incentives to help farmers manage crop residue sustainably. However, penalties can be used when farmers ignore available solutions. A balanced approach of support and accountability is the best way to protect both the environment and farmers’ livelihood.