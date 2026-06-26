Ludhiana Health Department aids fight against drugs

The district Health Department is taking several grassroots initiatives as part of its ‘Drug De-addiction Awareness Week’ from June 17 to June 26 to aid the state government’s flagship campaign — ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’.

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The initiative, which is getting considerable support from the public, is being organised with the primary objective of educating the youth and the public on harmful effects of drug abuse, encouraging them to stay away from addiction and connecting individuals suffering from addiction with treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services.

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The department staged a street play on Thursday and distributed information, education and communication material. The public was sensitised to physical, psychological, social and economic consequences of drug abuse.

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Locals were encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle, stay away from drugs and avail themselves of de-addiction services, if and when needed.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said drug abuse was among the most serious social and public health challenges of the time, and its eradication required active participation and cooperation from every section of the society.

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She added free counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services were available for individuals willing to quit drugs at the Navjeevan Centre, the Department of Psychiatry and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics.

Experts from the Department of Psychiatry appealed to the public not to conceal cases of substance abuse and seek timely medical assistance. They stressed addiction was a treatable medical condition, and complete recovery was possible through proper treatment, effective counselling and strong family support.

Public support crucial to rid state of drugs: Mundian

Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said on Thursday that public support was crucial in making the state drug-free. He was addressing a gathering at the Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan auditorium here as part Yudh Nashian Virudh.

“We are breaking the drug supply chain, and seizing and demolishing illegal constructions of drug smugglers. No one involved in the illegal trade will be spared,” Mundian warned, highlighting the state government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy.

He said drug addiction ruins entire families and communities, urging sarpanches and panches, youth clubs and social organisations to step forward and launch awareness drives.

Jagraon Additional Deputy Commissioner Manjit Singh Cheema urged citizens to share information on drug sale with the police or report it anonymously via the Safe Punjab WhatsApp number- 9779100200.