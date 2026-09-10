Ludhiana Health Department officials say awareness is best weapon against H1N1 spread

The Health Department conducted an awareness session in the Chandar Nagar area on Wednesday regarding the H1N1 influenza.

During the session, residents were provided detailed information about the causes, symptoms, preventive measures, timely treatment and various initiatives being undertaken by the Health Department to prevent the spread of H1N1. The mass media team appealed to the public not to panic about H1N1, remain cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said awareness and precautionary measures were extremely important for preventing H1N1 and other respiratory illnesses, such as influenza. She said that fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches, fatigue and runny nose can be common symptoms of H1N1. She advised pregnant women, young children, elderly persons and individuals suffering from serious underlying illnesses to remain extra cautious.

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Dr Ramandeep said that if symptoms become severe or there is a continuous deterioration in health, the person should immediately contact the nearest health centre or qualified doctor. She urged people not to take medicines without medical advice.

Deputy mass media officer Rajinder Singh said H1N1 is a viral respiratory infection that can primarily spread through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. He advised people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, avoid close contact with sick persons and ensure proper ventilation in homes and workplaces.

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He added that responsible behaviour and the use of masks, wherever appropriate, in case of respiratory symptoms can help reduce the spread of the infection.

The Health Department also informed the public that the government is undertaking various measures for the prevention and control of H1N1 and influenza, including surveillance, timely identification of cases, awareness activities, appropriate medical arrangements at health institutions and dissemination of necessary information among the public.

The Health Department appealed to citizens not to believe rumours or misinformation and rely only on information provided by the department or qualified healthcare professionals.

Dr Ramandeep appealed to the public to cooperate with the Health Department and exercise preventive measures to protect their families and the community. She added that the Health Department will continue to conduct such awareness activities to educate people about disease prevention and promote a healthy lifestyle.