Ludhiana: Health Department steps up dengue surveillance

To prevent the spread of dengue and strengthen control measures, the Health Department recently conducted an extensive surveillance and awareness drive across various areas of the district. The district has reported 36 dengue cases so far this year, while the department has issued 1,301 challans for the detection of dengue larvae during the current season.

As part of the drive, health teams conducted intensive house-to-house inspections, thoroughly checking potential mosquito-breeding sites and sensitising residents about the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of dengue.

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During today’s special drive, health teams visited 267 areas and inspected 10,846 houses. A total of 25,258 water-holding containers were also thoroughly checked for potential mosquito-breeding sites.

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Dengue larvae were detected in 45 houses and 49 containers during the inspections. Upon detecting mosquito larvae, health teams immediately took the necessary action and eliminated the identified breeding sources.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the Health Department had further intensified surveillance, monitoring and awareness activities to prevent dengue. She said, “Har Shukarvar Dengue te Vaar is not merely a campaign; it is a call to every household to take responsibility for dengue prevention.”

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She further said that if every family regularly inspected their homes and surroundings and eliminated potential mosquito-breeding sites, the spread of dengue could be effectively prevented. She appealed to residents to extend full cooperation to Health Department teams and facilitate inspections of potential breeding sites during field visits.

The Health Department also appealed to residents to make “Har Shukarvar Dengue te Vaar” a weekly habit by dedicating every Friday to checking their homes and surroundings and eliminating stagnant water.