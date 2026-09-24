Ludhiana Health Department steps up efforts to check spread of TB among children

The experts stress that timely detection and treatment are critical to save lives and break the chain of infection.

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Keeping in view this urgency, the district authorities have stepped up efforts to strengthen paediatric TB diagnosis, management and prevention through specialised training programmes for healthcare workers.

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A training programme on paediatric TB guidelines, diagnosis and management was organised with the objective of promoting timely identification, accurate diagnosis, appropriate treatment and prevention of the disease.

The programme was organised by World Health Partners (WHP) and SAATHII, in collaboration with the District TB Cell. More than 60 paediatricians, medical officers, community health officers, staff nurses and other healthcare workers from the district participated in the programme.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur inaugurated the training and emphasised the important role of healthcare workers in achieving India’s TB elimination goal. She said timely diagnosis and early treatment of TB among children are essential for reducing disease-related complications and preventing its spread.

WHP Punjab State Technical Manager Dr Satish Pundir provided an overview of the current situation of paediatric TB in Punjab and key operational priorities under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). District TB Officer Dr Ashish Chawla highlighted the situation in the district and briefed participants on current diagnostic procedures under NTEP, including molecular tests, and treatment strategies.

Dr Ruby Singh, professor, Department of Paediatrics, Christian Medical College, conducted a technical session on the diagnosis and management of extrapulmonary TB among children. She emphasised the importance of comprehensive clinical examination, accurate diagnostic assessment and appropriate investigations, as and when required.

Dr Jaskaran Singh Bhasin provided detailed information on the symptoms of paediatric TB, clinical and microbiological investigations, and diagnosis. He sensitised the participants to the importance of weight-based fixed-dose combination medicines available for children.

World Health Organization (WHO) consultant Dr Prabhjit Samra discussed the importance of TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and other options for eligible children and at-risk groups. He stressed the need for screening household contacts of TB patients, particularly children and other vulnerable members, and providing TPT to those eligible.

The workshop highlighted that timely identification, accurate diagnosis, appropriate treatment, preventive treatment and improved coordination between the public and private healthcare sectors are essential for effective paediatric TB control. The organisers said such capacity-building programmes play a significant role in familiarising healthcare workers with updated guidelines for TB diagnosis and treatment, and improving the identification, treatment and prevention of TB among children.

They further emphasised that collective efforts by departments concerned, medical experts, partner organisations and healthcare workers can contribute significantly towards accelerating the goal of TB elimination in the state and across the country.