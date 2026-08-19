Ludhiana health dept fails to share swine flu data amid spike in viral cases

A large number of swine flu cases are being reported from the national capital, Delhi. The count is much higher than last year. In Ludhiana, the state’s most populous industrial district, Health Department has failed to provide data on swine flu cases reported this season.

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At the same time, doctors at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) said the hospital is seeing patients with seasonal influenza in almost every other consultation in Medicine OPD. On average, one or two patients are being admitted daily.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said she was out of the country and did not have ready data as the dealing staff was on strike. “I may provide it tomorrow if staff comes,” she said.

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Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) nodal officer Dr Ramanpreet Kaur is also on leave. The District Epidemiologist is on leave as well. With staff on strike, data could not be obtained from Health Department.

Even efforts by the district administration failed to yield results, and no exact figures on swine flu patients could be collected.

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DMCH doctors said that from August to October, cases of seasonal influenza typically see a spike.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, Head of Department of Medicine at DMCH, said viral infections rise after the monsoon. “In India, respiratory infections peak during these months. A healthy young person usually recovers in a few days with medication and rest. Problems arise with infants and elderly people, and those suffering from other conditions like diabetes, liver disease, and heart ailments. At times, the condition of patients can turn serious if proper treatment is not given. Yes, we are seeing a large number of patients with viral infections in our OPD these days,” Dr Mahajan said.

Swine flu, usually H1N1 influenza, is caused by infection with an influenza A virus.