Ludhiana Health Dept gears up for polio drive from June 28

The Health Department is making all efforts to prepare for a pulse polio drive from June 28 to July 2 across the district with a target to cover nearly five lakh children less than five years old.

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The district task force for the upcoming national pulse polio immunisation round convened a meeting on Wednesday. It was chaired by Payal Goyal, Assistant Commissioner (General), and Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon.

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Officers and representatives from various departments were a part of the meeting and reviewed arrangements being made for the campaign.

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Goyal stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all departments to achieve 100 per cent coverage of eligible children. She directed all departments concerned to extend full support to the Health Department so no child was left uncovered during the immunisation drive.

Dr Ramandeep said the campaign in the district was expected be cover approximately 4.9 lakh children below five years of age.

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She said the Health Department had planned an extensive network comprising 632 polio booths and 438 sub-booths across the district. A total of 1,535 house-to-house teams, 80 transit teams and 98 mobile teams have been deployed to ensure every eligible child is administered a polio dose. In total, 506 supervisors will monitor the campaign for effective implementation.

Dr Ramandeep added that children will be administered polio drops at booths on June 28, followed by intensive house-to-house visits to cover children left behind. The campaign will continue for three days in rural areas and five days in urban and semi-urban areas, ensuring every eligible child receives the life-saving vaccine, Dr Ramandeep added.

The district administration appealed to all parents and guardians to ensure every child below five years of age received polio drops during the campaign.