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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Health Dept goes paperless

Ludhiana Health Dept goes paperless

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:02 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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In a move towards going paperless, the Health Department has rolled out an e-office system to handle the administrative work online. The initiative aims to bring transparency, accountability and efficiency to departmental operations. For smooth and efficient functioning, the department has started giving training to staff.

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Till now, all works at the Civil Surgeon’s office were done on paper. After going online, now all files and administrative tasks will be processed through the e-office portal.

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In the first phase, leave approvals and routine administrative matters will be handled digitally. Complaints, court cases and financial matters will also be integrated into the system.

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Training sessions have begun, with master trainers appointed to guide the staff. Officials expect the system to reduce delays and eliminate unnecessary hurdles in decision-making. By digitising workflows, the Health Department hopes to cut the bureaucratic red tape and ensure faster resolution of cases.

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