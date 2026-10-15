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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Health officials urge mothers to avail of free care at government facilities

Ludhiana: Health officials urge mothers to avail of free care at government facilities

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:24 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Health Department employees and attendees during a camp in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
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Health Department officials urged mothers to avail free essential healthcare services for them and their children being provided under ‘Mamta Diwas’, a weekly health and immunisation initiative organised across government health centres, sub-centres and anganwadi centres across the state.

The drives are aimed at safeguarding maternal and child health, promoting safe motherhood and ensuring healthy development of children.

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In the session on Wednesday, the department’s mass media team educated mothers and other attendees on all available services.

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Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur said Mamta Diwas sessions provide antenatal health checkups, age-appropriate immunisation for children and counselling on maternal and child healthcare. She emphasised that regular health checkups during pregnancy and timely healthcare for children help identify potential complications and enable appropriate preventive measures.

During the sessions, pregnant women are provided with regular health checkups, blood pressure monitoring, blood tests, guidance on balanced nutrition, advice on the use of iron and folic acid supplements and counselling on safe delivery.

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Services for children include immunisation, growth monitoring, guidance on breastfeeding, age-appropriate complementary feeding and personal hygiene.

Beneficiaries are referred to the appropriate health institution for further examination or treatment, whenever required.

Dr Kaur appealed to parents and pregnant women to prioritise their health and the well-being of their children, undergo regular checkups and follow the advice of healthcare professionals.

She said safeguarding maternal and child health is a shared responsibility of families and society.

Health Department officials said that in case a child has missed a scheduled vaccine dose, parents should contact the nearest government health centre or ASHA worker at the earliest.

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