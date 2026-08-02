Ludhiana heaves sigh of relief as sanitation staff end six-day strike

After six days of mounting garbage and worsening civic conditions, sanitation workers on Saturday evening called off their strike following talks with Punjab Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains. The employees announced that sanitation services would gradually resume, bringing relief to residents who had been grappling with overflowing garbage dumps across the city.

Advertisement

The strike had severely disrupted waste collection in Ludhiana, with over 6,000 metric tonnes of garbage accumulating across roads, markets and residential areas. Overflowing waste spilled onto the carriageways at several locations, narrowing roads, slowing traffic and creating unhygienic conditions.

Advertisement

Major garbage heaps were reported from Dugri Road, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Pratap Chowk, BRS Nagar, Clock Tower and several other parts of the city, prompting residents to describe Ludhiana as a “dumpyard” rather than a smart city. The foul smell, flies and stagnant rainwater around garbage heaps also raised fears of the spread of diseases.

Advertisement

Municipal Corporation officials said normal garbage collection would begin after sanitation workers resumed duty, though clearing the accumulated waste from across the city would take time.

Confirming the decision, sanitation workers’ leader Chaudhary Yashpal said, “The strike has been called off and sanitation workers will resume work from Saturday evening. We hope the assurances given by the government will now be implemented.”

Advertisement

The strike had been launched in protest against the alleged police lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala. During the agitation, employees demanded registration of a case against the police officials involved in the incident, regularisation of contractual and over-age sanitation workers, implementation of the old pension scheme, compassionate appointments for families of employees who died while on duty and an end to the contractual recruitment system in the sanitation wing.

The Punjab Local Government Minister met representatives of the sanitation workers on Saturday and assured them that their demands would be examined. Following the meeting, employee unions decided to withdraw the strike and resume essential sanitation services.

Before the strike ended, political leaders also expressed concern over the deteriorating civic conditions. Congress leader Ishwarjot Singh Cheema alleged that garbage accumulation and recent waterlogging had exposed shortcomings in the city’s sanitation and drainage systems. Congress councillor Bhupinder Kaur also wrote to senior Central and Punjab Government authorities, seeking immediate intervention and warning that the prolonged accumulation of garbage could pose a public health concern.

Senior citizen Brij Bhushan Goyal said sanitation workers played a vital role in protecting public health and stressed that their concerns should be addressed through dialogue.

With the strike now withdrawn, residents hope the Municipal Corporation will clear the massive garbage backlog at the earliest and restore normal sanitation services before the situation leads to further public health problems.