Ludhiana: High Court transfers 10 ADJs

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 27
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has transferred 10 Additional District and Sessions Judges, including three Family Court Judges, in general transfers from Ludhiana.
Principal Judge, Family Court, Ajaib Singh has been transferred to Kapurthala and he would be replaced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Neelam Arora, Additional Principal Judge, Family Court, Rakesh Sharma has been transferred to Tarn Taran and he will be replaced by ADJ Rajwinder Singh, Additional Principal Judge Rakesh Kumar-1 has been transferred to Kapurthala and he will be replaced by ADJ Dr Mandip Mittal.
ADJ Lukhvinder Kaur Duggal has been transferred to Patiala and she would be replaced by ADJ Harbans Singh Lekhi, ADJ KK Jain has been transferred to Jalandhar and he would be replaced by ADJ Amarjit Singh, ADJ Muneesh Arora has been transferred to Patiala and he would be replaced by ADJ Manoj Kumar Singla, ADJ Rashmi Sharma has been transferred to Jalandhar and she would be replaced by ADJ Shiv Mohan Garg, ADJ Jarnail Singh has been transferred to Ferozepur and he would be replaced by ADJ Ashok Kapoor, ADJ Kulbhushan Kumar has been transferred to Pathankot and he would be replaced by ADJ Khem Karan Goyal and ADJ Ashish Abrol has been transferred to Bathinda and he would be replaced by ADJ Ravi Inder Kaur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors