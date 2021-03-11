Ludhiana: High Court transfers 10 ADJs

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has transferred 10 Additional District and Sessions Judges, including three Family Court Judges, in general transfers from Ludhiana.

Principal Judge, Family Court, Ajaib Singh has been transferred to Kapurthala and he would be replaced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Neelam Arora, Additional Principal Judge, Family Court, Rakesh Sharma has been transferred to Tarn Taran and he will be replaced by ADJ Rajwinder Singh, Additional Principal Judge Rakesh Kumar-1 has been transferred to Kapurthala and he will be replaced by ADJ Dr Mandip Mittal.

ADJ Lukhvinder Kaur Duggal has been transferred to Patiala and she would be replaced by ADJ Harbans Singh Lekhi, ADJ KK Jain has been transferred to Jalandhar and he would be replaced by ADJ Amarjit Singh, ADJ Muneesh Arora has been transferred to Patiala and he would be replaced by ADJ Manoj Kumar Singla, ADJ Rashmi Sharma has been transferred to Jalandhar and she would be replaced by ADJ Shiv Mohan Garg, ADJ Jarnail Singh has been transferred to Ferozepur and he would be replaced by ADJ Ashok Kapoor, ADJ Kulbhushan Kumar has been transferred to Pathankot and he would be replaced by ADJ Khem Karan Goyal and ADJ Ashish Abrol has been transferred to Bathinda and he would be replaced by ADJ Ravi Inder Kaur.