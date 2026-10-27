Ludhiana hockey fraternity seeks Rs 20-cr grant for upgrading PAU stadium to international standards

The hockey enthusiasts in the city, while raising the issue of Ludhiana losing out on hosting Asian Champions Trophy matches, have urged the state government to sanction Rs 20 crore for upgrading the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to international standards.

Hockey Ludhiana treasurer Col Jasjit Singh (retd), who is a former national-level player, has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard. The CM also holds the Sports portfolio.

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Despite its rich hockey legacy, Ludhiana has not been granted a single match of the Asian Champions Trophy, much to the dismay of the sport’s enthusiasts. The championship will be played in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

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In the representation, Col Singh said the city had produced legendary Olympians, world champions and award-winning coaches, and yet, Ludhiana continued to miss out on major international tournaments because of infrastructure deficiencies at the stadium named after legendary Olympian Prithipal Singh.

He submitted a comprehensive proposal for the project. The plan includes rectification of reported defects in the existing synthetic turf and its base, high-intensity LED floodlights meeting applicable International Hockey Federation (FIH) broadcast requirements, modern player changing rooms, recovery facilities with ice baths, a doping-control facility, media and commentary suites, permanent camera towers for video referrals, digital scoreboards and better spectator galleries with appropriate safety arrangements.

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Col Singh said routine maintenance would not suffice and the stadium required an overhaul to make it suitable for hosting international fixtures.

“Ludhiana has a glorious hockey legacy and deserves a place on the international map. It is disappointing that the city can’t host major tournaments because its infrastructure has not been upgraded to the required standards,” he added.

The representation has also been marked to the Department of Sports and Youth Services Secretary, the state Director of Sports and the PAU Vice Chancellor.

Hockey Ludhiana office-bearers and prominent promoters of the sport also endorsed Col Gill’s demand and urged the state government to take immediate steps to upgrade the PAU stadium.

Padma Shri awardee and veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh, Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal and several former hockey players said upgrading the PAU stadium will give a fillip to hockey in Ludhiana and the Malwa region. According to them, the upgrade will provide emerging players with access to better facilities and opportunities to see top-level competition on home ground.

They urged the government to develop the venue as a potential host for future national and international tournaments, including upcoming editions of the Asian Champions Trophy.

They appealed to expedite administrative approvals and sanction the necessary funds so work could begin by December and called for a completion target within six months.