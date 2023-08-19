Ludhiana Hosiery industry fails to attract Tibetan, J&K buyers

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 18

The garment/hosiery industry of the region is facing a deep slump in the absence of buyers, who used to flock the hosiery hub of Ludhiana in happier times.

Wholesale customers from Jammu & Kashmir and Tibetan markets, who used to purchase hosiery in bulk, are yet to make up their mind about purchasing articles from Ludhiana this year.

Many manufacturers and traders, who had sent stocks worth crores of rupees to these two markets, are yet to get their payments, which have been delayed by several months.

“Buyers are not very eager to purchase new stock as some of the stock from last year is still lying with them,” said Naveen Sood, who deals with buyers from Tibetan markets in Himachal Pradesh and other places.

He said that the stock was not cleared probably because of the shorter duration of the last winter season. “Buyers are yet to clear all our payments. They have asked us to wait for this season and assured us that they will clear our dues after clearing the stock,” he added.

Another trader, who did not wish to be named, said modest orders were sent to Jammu and Kashmir because last season’s payments were not cleared. The manufacturers have to get payments amount to several lakh rupees from the buyers in J&K. “We are hoping to get good business and timely payments October onwards if Jammu and Kashmir witnesses a good winter this year,” he said.

A manufacturer from Sunder Nagar here, Rajiv Kumar, said that their production and sales were badly hit due to the lack of buyers and most of the hosiery industry was facing a financial crunch. “We are hoping for a good season in the winter to recover financially,” he added.

