Ludhiana hospital hails appointment of alumnus as Baba Farid University Vice-Chancellor

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here celebrated the achievement of Dr Rajinder Kumar Bansal, an alumnus and a former faculty member of the institution, who took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

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His appointment to the top post evoked pride among the DMCH fraternity. Dr Bansal completed his MBBS from the DMCH in 1988 and MD in medicine in 1992, followed by DM in neurology from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, in 2000. He joined the Department of Neurology at the DMCH in 2002, and rose to the position of professor in 2010.

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During his association with the institution for more than two decades, he made significant contributions to medical education, patient care, mentoring and the development of neurological services.

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Congratulating Dr Bansal, Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMCH Managing Society, said, “Dr Bansal’s appointment is a moment of pride for the DMCH. His journey from being our alumnus and a faculty member to taking up this prestigious leadership position is inspiring.”

Dr GS Wander, principal, DMCH, said, “His journey from a student here to his current position is a proud moment for the DMCH fraternity. His vast experience in medical education and clinical practice will contribute to the growth of the BFUHS.”