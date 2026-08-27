DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana hospital hails appointment of alumnus as Baba Farid University Vice-Chancellor

Ludhiana hospital hails appointment of alumnus as Baba Farid University Vice-Chancellor

Dr Rajinder Kumar Bansal, an alumnus and a former faculty member of DMCH, Ludhiana, took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Rajinder Kumar Bansal completed his MBBS from the DMCH in Ludhiana in 1988 and MD in 1992. He joined the Department of Neurology in 2002.
Advertisement

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here celebrated the achievement of Dr Rajinder Kumar Bansal, an alumnus and a former faculty member of the institution, who took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Advertisement

His appointment to the top post evoked pride among the DMCH fraternity. Dr Bansal completed his MBBS from the DMCH in 1988 and MD in medicine in 1992, followed by DM in neurology from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, in 2000. He joined the Department of Neurology at the DMCH in 2002, and rose to the position of professor in 2010.

Advertisement

During his association with the institution for more than two decades, he made significant contributions to medical education, patient care, mentoring and the development of neurological services.

Advertisement

Congratulating Dr Bansal, Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMCH Managing Society, said, “Dr Bansal’s appointment is a moment of pride for the DMCH. His journey from being our alumnus and a faculty member to taking up this prestigious leadership position is inspiring.”

Dr GS Wander, principal, DMCH, said, “His journey from a student here to his current position is a proud moment for the DMCH fraternity. His vast experience in medical education and clinical practice will contribute to the growth of the BFUHS.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts