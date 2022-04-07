Ludhiana: Hrishita bags bronze in kurash championship

Ludhiana: Hrishita bags bronze in kurash championship

Hrishita and Prashant pose for a photograph in Ludhiana.

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

Hrishita, a student of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, brought laurels to her parents and the school, by clinching a bronze medal in the Sub-Junior Kurash Championship held at Dhanbad in Jharkhand recently.

Two students, Hrishita of Class VIII and Prashant of Class VI, were selected to represent the state in the championship wherein the former finished on the victory podium.

Principal Ranju Mangal congratulated Hrishita on her achievement. She appreciated staff of the sports department for their efforts behind the feat.

