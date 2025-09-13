DT
Ludhiana-I zone boys triumph in kho-kho

Ludhiana-I zone boys triumph in kho-kho

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:47 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Participants in action during a kho-kho event at the District School Games. ASHWANI DHIMAN
Players, representing Ludhiana-I zone logged victories in kho-kho in the boys U-17 and 19 categories in the ongoing 69th Ludhiana District Schools Games, being organised by the Punjab Education Department at different venues across the district on Friday.

At School of Eminence (SOE), Jawahar Nagar, Ludhiana, PAU zone and Khanna zone secured second and third positions, respectively in the U-17 section, while in the U-19 group, the second and third positions were obtained by Sahnewal zone and PAU zone, respectively.

In kabaddi (circle style), at Shahi Sports College, Jakdoti village, Sahnewal zone emerged winners in the boys U-14 section, Rara Sahib zone secured the second place and Khanna zone finished third.

In football, in the girls U-17 section at Government Senior Secondary School ground, Dakha, Kila Raipur zone, Raikot zone and Rara Sahib zone secured the first three positions, while in the U-19 category, Samrala zone came out victorious, followed by Raikot zone and Khanna zone, at the second and third places, respectively.

In cricket (boys U-19) at International Public School ground, Sandhu Nagar, in final, PAU zone beat Khanna zone and in the match to decide third position, Ludhiana-I zone defeated Sahnewal zone.

At Kishori Lal Jethi School of Eminence, Khanna, in the boys U-14 section, in boxing, in 28-50kg weight category, Inderpreet Singh of Government Senior Secondary School, Chakkar village, bagged the first position. Gurnoor Singh of Jarkhar village and Japnoor Singh of GHG Khalsa School, Bahadurgarh, finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

In 30-32kg weight group, Karanvir Singh of Government School, Maloud, won the top position and Ekampreet Singh of British World School finished at the second place, while Karanpreet Singh of Hindi Putri Pathshala, Khanna, secured the third position.

Ekam Singh of Government School, Chakkar village secured the first position in 34-36kg weight group. Rehandeep of Paragon International School, Nangal village, and Harmanjot Singh of British World School finished at second and third places, respectively.

