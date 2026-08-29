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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: IIT experts review water supply project

Ludhiana: IIT experts review water supply project

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:58 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Officials inspect a project site in Ludhiana.
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A three-member expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, conducted a two-day technical review of the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)-funded Ludhiana Bulk Water Supply Scheme. The Municipal Corporation (MC) is implementing the project.

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The delegation comprised Sudipta Sarkar, Rajib Chowdhury and Sonalisa Ray, professors from the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Roorkee. The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) participated in the review.

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During the visit, the experts inspected the 580 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant (WTP) at Bilga village, various overhead service reservoir (OHSR) sites and ongoing pipeline works. The team reviewed the progress of construction activities, interacted with engineers and site teams, and examined the execution of work at various locations.

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The experts also reviewed whether construction was being carried out in accordance with approved drawings, technical specifications and prescribed quality standards. Detailed discussions were held on technical challenges and site-level issues, with the IIT team providing valuable suggestions to improve work, construction quality and execution.

The experts appreciated that approximately 48 per cent physical progress had been achieved under the project. The visit provided an important opportunity for technical knowledge-sharing and helped the project team identify practical measures for further strengthening construction quality and ensuring timely progress.

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