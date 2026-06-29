Ludhiana in lead against Mansa in Katoch Shield tie

Ludhiana ended Sunday at 162 for 7, 34 runs ahead of Mansa after the latter were bundled out for 128 runs on the opening day of their match during Inter-District Seniors Cricket Tournament for Katoch Shield Trophy.

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The two teams are facing off at the GRD Academy ground on Hambran Road here in the third league match of Group D.

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Batting first after winning the toss, Mansa were bowled out for 128 runs in 31.5 overs, with key contributions from Randeep Singh (31), Som Nath Parocha (22) and Aaditya Balana (20).

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For Ludhiana, India U-19 and Ranji Trophy pacer Aradhya Shukla underlined his growing stature with a probing opening spell that paved way for thr team’s emphatic bowling performance.

Although Aradhya finished wicketless, he was unplayable, returning exceptional figures of 4-2-8-0 at a miserly economy of two. His relentless accuracy choked the Mansa top order, building pressure that was brilliantly capitalised on by Gurjot Singh (7/31) and Ravi Kumar (3/39).

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In reply, Ludhiana recovered well after losing their first wicket at just 17 runs, with Rajveer Soni and Nehal Wadhera steadying the innings. Soni top-scored with a patient 48 off 112 balls and Nehal chipped in with a brisk 45 off 59 deliveries. Sukhseahaj Singh Narang contributed 21 runs to the total.

On the close of day’s play, hosts Ludhiana were 162 for 7 after 56 overs. For Mansa, Randeep Singh (2/35), Mohit Kumar (2/40) and Sharanpreet Singh (2/30) shared six wickets among them to keep Ludhiana in check. Harry Dhaliwal was also impressive, conceding just 11 runs in nine overs, including five maidens.