Ludhiana industrial units await clarity from govt as mixed land use deadline nears

With the deadline for industries operating in mixed land use (MLU) areas set to expire on September 30, uncertainty continues to loom over hundreds of micro and small industrial units in Ludhiana.

The affected units, located in nearly a dozen localities, including Dashmesh Nagar, Janta Nagar and New Janta Nagar, manufacture cycle parts, auto parts, rims, bolts and undertake electroplating work. Many of these units have been operating in the MLU areas for around a decade and serve as suppliers to major bicycle manufacturers and other industries.

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With just nine days remaining before the deadline, industrialists say they have yet to receive any clarity from the state government. Residents, meanwhile, have renewed demands for shifting industrial units to designated industrial zones, citing health and environmental concerns.

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For both industry and residents, a clear government decision remains eagerly awaited.

Speaking to The Tribune, Avtar Singh Bhogal, a member of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), said several representations and memorandums had been submitted to the state government seeking a clear stand on the issue.

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“We have also approached local MLAs, who assured us that the matter would be taken up. However, we are still awaiting a formal notification. After September 30, industries will not be able to operate legally in these areas if no decision is taken,” he said.

On the other hand, members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) have reiterated their demand for the removal of industrial activities from residential localities.

PAC member Kuldeep Singh Khaira said industries had already been granted several extensions and should now be shifted to designated industrial zones. “The land should be used solely for residential purposes and the government must act in the interest of residents,” he said.

What MLA Sidhu says

Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA from Atam Nagar, said the matter was already in the knowledge of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the state government.

“I have a meeting with the Chief Minister and government representatives in Chandigarh on Tuesday and I will raise the issue. I hope some announcement for the industry will be made within the next two to three days,” he said.

Industry representatives are also concerned about renewal of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by departments such as the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). Industrial units falling under the orange and red categories require mandatory permissions, which will effectively lapse after September 30 if no extension or notification is issued.

Industrialists fear that without valid NOCs, units operating in the MLU areas would not be able

to function legally after the deadline.