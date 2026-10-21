Ludhiana industrialist moves rights panel over bad roads, sewer overflow

A Ludhiana industrialist has approached the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, seeking intervention to address civic problems facing businesses.

The development comes as factory owners and workers in the industrial area near Eastman Chowk, Jaspal Bangar Road and Satnam Kanda Street in Dhandari Kalan are facing hardships due to damaged roads, recurring sewer overflows and waterlogging.

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In his complaint, industrialist Harminder Singh said the poor condition of roads had made commuting difficult and increased the risk of accidents involving pedestrians and two-wheelers.

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He said the situation worsened during rainfall as sewer water overflowed onto the streets. He alleged that even light rain led to waterlogging. Factory workers and other commuters often faced difficulties reaching their workplaces safely, affecting their daily routine, the complainant claimed.

According to Harminder, the affected factory owners had approached the area councillor and the local MLA to seek a solution, but the problem remained unresolved. He alleged that the response conveyed by the MLA was that if the area had remained neglected for the past 10 years, they should tolerate the situation for some more time, and the roads would be constructed as and when time permitted.

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In his complaint, Harminder urged the commission to direct the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner and the Buildings and Roads Department officials concerned to inspect the affected areas and carry out repairs on priority. He sought a permanent solution to the sewer overflow and drainage problems, along with a time-bound action-taken report.

Harminder said the “continued neglect” of basic civic infrastructure was causing inconvenience to factory owners, workers and other commuters in the area.