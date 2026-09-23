Ludhiana industrialists flag fluctuating steel prices, lack of regulatory mechanism

Industrialists from the city have expressed grave concern over fluctuating steel prices and a lack of regulatory mechanism, alleging the prices were being controlled by what they called were “steel cartel” and “SMS mafia”.

Almost all major units, including bicycles, nut bolts, agri-equipment and sewing machines, use high quantities of steel as raw material.

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The industrialists alleged a “steel cartel” was running the show, due to which the industry was facing a tough time as the cartel was announcing rates as per their suitability. They alleged a scarcity was being created by steel plants to rake up profits.

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World MSME Forum president Badish Jindal alleged the “SMS mafia” announces steel prices on an hourly basis. “They send messages to more than 10 lakh steel manufacturers and consumers across the country. As there is no price regulation system in India, the manufacturers and consumers consider the price sent by SMS as the final price. The SMS mafia has now started targeting the units in Ludhiana. Just a few months back, the price difference between Ludhiana and areas such as Raipur, Durgapur and Raigarh was merely Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000. Now, the difference is Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per tonne,” alleged Jindal.

The industrialists alleged that just a few months ago, steel in Ludhiana was cheaper than in Mandi Gobindgarh but now, the price of steel is Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,300 per tonne higher.

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“Now, Ludhiana is among the costliest cities in terms of steel prices,” added Jindal.

Industrialist Avtar Singh Bhogal, who is a member of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), said the fluctuations were badly impacting the steel-consuming industries in terms of domestic sales as well as exports.

“It casts a shadow over the entire industry. The major issue is that if we ask to get 100 tonnes of steel, we are provided with just 60 tonnes. A kind of scarcity is being created, and the whole production and order chain gets disturbed. The government must intervene and keep a check on the fluctuating rates to provide respite to the industry. Else, big steel manufacturers will be in gains and the steel-consuming industries will be at the receiving end,” added Bhogal.